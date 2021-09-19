Corey Davis start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Corey Davis was one of the top wide receivers in free agency this offseason. While the Jets are rebuilding, it was a surprise to see him sign there. Him and Jamison Crowder is an underrated wide receiver duo.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Corey Davis

The Jets were without Crowder for Week 1, but Corey Davis was everything we thought he would be. Davis had five receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns. With his two touchdowns, he was one of the top fantasy receivers. Davis is Zach Wilson top target at receiver.

While New England’s passing defense is stellar, look for the Jets to throw the ball a ton. With Crowder being active, Davis won’t be the only receiver the Patriots can try to limit as Crowder has put up great fantasy numbers in New York. I think Davis will have another big game in Week 2.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Against New England, Davis should start.