Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

One tight end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed to turn back the clock in the team’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday while the other didn’t produce anything.

Rob Gronkowski and OJ Howard had two distinctly different nights in the Bucs’ thrilling 31-29 victory in Week 1, so how will that translate on the fantasy front to Week 2 when hosting the Atlanta Falcons?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs TEs Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard

Gronkowski picked up right where he left off from the Super Bowl in the same building, snagging all eight of his targets for 90 yards and a touchdown in the win. He was a major cog in Tampa’s pass offense while Howard wasn’t. He stepped on the field for just six snaps in the contest and didn’t command a single target in the win. Howard is returning from an Achilles tear last season so they’re most likely taking a gradual approach in re-incorporating him into the game plan.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Brady to Gronk remains a money connection so start the future Hall of Famer. On the flip side, sit Howard until proven otherwise.