Tua Tagovailoa start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins won their season opener against the Patriots with a 17-16 score line as Tua Tagovailoa found the end zone in both of the Dolphins touchdowns — one in the air to Jaylen Waddle, and one rushed in on the ground. Miami will take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

While Tagovailoa had a tough matchup against the Patriots in Week 1, he did enough to get the job done and secure a win for the Dolphins. He threw 16-for-27 and 202 yards against the Pats, but also threw an interception in the process. He rushed four times for only one yard, but that was good enough for another touchdown as well. While there can be plenty to look forward to in the coming weeks for Tua, a very tough matchup against the Bills this week is enough to stay away from him especially in single-QB leagues. There should be plenty of other options on the table that will perform well fantasy-wise.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Tua Tagovailoa in Week 2.