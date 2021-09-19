Zack Moss start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Zack Moss was supposed to make his 2021 debut last weekend in the Buffalo Bills game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But when inactives came out an hour and a half before kickoff, Moss was named as a healthy scratch, so he didn’t even suit up for the loss to Pittsburgh. Will that change in week two against the Miami Dolphins and should you keep in your fantasy football lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Zack Moss

When Bills head coach Sean McDermott was asked why Moss was inactive in his postgame press conference, he said it was a numbers decision. Buffalo is a pass-heavy offense, but they still need a rushing attack to balance it out. Still, the Bills opted to use Matt Breida as their second running back behind Devin Singletary. Breida only got four touches too, so it’s clear whoever the RB2 is won’t be a huge part of the gameplan.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even if Moss does end up strapping up the pads this week, don’t expect him to get a ton of production. He’ll be RB2 in an offense that runs the ball fewer than 20 times per game. Sit him and maybe even ditch him off the roster altogether.