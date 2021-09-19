Stefon Diggs start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Stefon Diggs didn’t have the greatest week one performance in the Buffalo Bills loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He hauled in nine catches for just 69 yards.

Still, he had defenders beat for big gains a few other times, but quarterback Josh Allen just missed the mark on a few passes that could have made Diggs’ day a lot better. Heading into a week two matchup against the Miami Dolphins, should you keep him in your lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Stefon Diggs

Diggs is a WR 1 in every single league in any sort of format you can think of. He led the NFL in receiving yards last season and scored nine touchdowns. One off week shouldn’t make you deviate from a play that has been working since Diggs entered the league.

He’s also been solid against Miami since joining the Bills. In his two games against the Fins in 2020, he averaged over 100 yards per game and caught a total of 15 passes and hit paydirt once. That’s against a very good Miami secondary too. If Allen can find his stroke on the deep ball again, expect another big day from Diggs.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start him. if you have Diggs on your roster, you need to start him always.