Dawson Knox start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Dawson Knox caught all his targets in the Buffalo Bills week one loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he only got four of them.

The Ole Miss product finished fourth on the team in receiving with 41 yards on four catches. Over 10 yards a catch is quite good, but can he improve on his targets in week two?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TE Dawson Knox

When the Bills head down to South Florida to take on the Miami Dolphins, Knox might be a bigger part of the game plan than he was last week. The Fins, while they have a great secondary, struggled a bit against New England’s two-headed TE attack. In total, the Dolphins allowed eight catches for 73 yards to New England’s tight ends in their win over the Pats.

Still, Knox has been known to have drops here and there and hasn’t ever consistently been able to produce fantasy numbers. On top of that, he tends to struggle against Miami even while his team thrives. In four career games against the Fins, he’s averaging just 30 yards per game and has just one score in that time. He’s also catching just over 30% of his targets when going against the Miami secondary, so they do a good job of locking him uo.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Knox’s tough history of performances against Miami, it’s probably best to sit him this week.