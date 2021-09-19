Cole Beasley start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Cole Beasley has been a reliable weapon for the Buffalo Bills since his arrival in Western New York three seasons ago. He remained solid in week one against the Pittsburgh Steelers, going for 60 yards on eight catches.

He also saw the same amount of targets, 13, as Stefon Diggs. It’s clear quarterback Josh Allen loves to throw the ball to the small shifty wideout when he has pressure in his face. But should you trust him in your fantasy lineup this week against the Miami Dolphins?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Cole Beasley

Beasley had the second-most yards receiving for Buffalo last week, in what was an all-around underwhelming performance for the usually lethal passing game. Still, his high target number should indicate that regardless of how the offense is moving, Beasley is still going to get his opportunities to make plays. The 13 targets he saw Sunday should stay consistent, if not go up this week with Gabriel Davis missing practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury.

The SMU grad has also been solid against the Dolphins since joining the Bills. In his four games against Miami, he has 13 catches and one touchdown for just under 200 total yards. While the numbers aren’t eye-popping, it’s still efficient enough to have in your lineup if you’re looking for an extra pass catcher.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start him. Even if he doesn’t get a ton of yards or a touchdown, his heavy target load will be beneficial in PPR leagues.