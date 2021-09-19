Gabriel Davis start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Gabriel Davis was one of the few bright spots for the Buffalo Bills passing attack in their week one loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He caught just two passes for 40 yards, but scored the lone touchdown for Buffalo on a four-yard strike from Josh Allen. But can you count on him to hit paydirt again this weekend against the Miami Dolphins?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Gabriel Davis

Davis came on strong at the end of his rookie season in 2020 and became a viable WR3 fantasy option. Still, his status for this week is a bit up in the air. He sat out Wednesday’s practice because of an ankle injury but was participating in drills Thursday afternoon in Orchard Park.

During the two games he’s played Miami, he’s been very good. While his targets weren’t all that plentiful, with just three each game, he made them count. Over his two times facing off with the Fins he had two scores and 113 yards between the games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s tough to say with Davis. He’s a clear red zone threat as the biggest receiver on the roster. So when the Bills get near the end zone he’s bound to see a ton of targets. Still, his injury is worrisome and the Bills passing offense didn’t look like they’d be making too many trips to the red zone if they keep up the pace they’re on.

For now, sit him down even if active, especially with that nagging ankle injury.