Devin Singletary start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary was projected to be the bell cow for the Bills rushing attack heading into the 2021 season. He got by far the most touches out of any running back on the roster, but that was still a low number.

With his limited touches last week he was still able to produce 75 yards on the ground and a few more through the air. But should you start him in his Week 2 game, a homecoming for the Broward County native, to take on the Miami Dolphins?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Devin Singletary

The Buffalo Bills will always be a pass-happy team under offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. The team is built around QB Josh Allen and a talented stable of wideouts to make his life easy. That’s why Singeltary only got 11 carries last week. He averaged over five yards per rush, but outside of one 25 yard scamper, he didn’t do too much in the loss to the Steelers.

The Dolphins' run d was solid in their win over New England last week too, giving up just 125 total yards on 30 carries to the whole Pats team. He’s an ok option out of the backfield in a PPR league, he got five targets last week and that could increase with Gabe Davis on the injury report with an ankle issue this week for Buffalo.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Unless it’s a PPR league, keep Singletary on the bench. He’ll more than likely be the Bills leading running back again, but it’s not clear just how productive that will be in the Buffalo aerial assault.