Josh Allen start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen was a trendy pick for MVP during the offseason and people expected a bang to start off the 2021 season. Unfortunately against the Pittsburgh Steelers in week one, it was a bit underwhelming.

Allen will look to get his MVP candidacy back on track this week against the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon. But in your fantasy football lineup, should you start him or keep him on the bench?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills QB Josh Allen

Regardless of how he performed last week, just one score and 270 yards on over 50 attempts, Allen should pick it up this Sunday. Even before his breakout third NFL season, the QB from Wyoming seems to own the Dolphins.

In six games against Miami, Allen has won five games and thrown for an average of 258 yards. He also has tossed 17 touchdowns in that time against only four interceptions against the Fins secondary. He also has over 350 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in that span and averages over more than 10 yards per carry against the AFC East rival.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even if last week’s performance gave you pause, which it honestly should moving forward, start Allen in week two. For some reason no matter how his year is going, he always finds a way to dominate against Miami.