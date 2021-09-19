Myles Gaskin start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins’ running game had some troubles against the New England Patriots in Week 1. They will look to do better in their home opener on Sunday afternoon against the Buffalo Bills.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin

Myles Gaskin was Miami’s leading rusher with 49 yards on 9 carries and the only running back that could do anything on the ground. Malcolm Brown struggled with 16 yards, along with Salvon Ahmed, who had 4 yards. In addition to what Gaskin did on the ground, he had 5 receptions (5 targets) for 27 yards.

Miami will need more from Gaskin and their other two running backs in Sunday’s game against the Bills. Buffalo’s defense did a good job against the Steelers, holding them to 75 rushing yards. When it comes to fantasy football, the Bills’ defense only allowed 4.9 fantasy points to Pittsburgh’s running game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Gaskin is more of a low-tier RB2/FLEX play heading into Week 2 against the Bills. I’d lean towards sitting him if you have better options on your team. However, he does provide some production in both the rushing and receiving games.