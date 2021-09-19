Malcolm Brown start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Veteran running back Malcolm Brown did not have a great debut with the Dolphins in Week 1, but will look to improve in Week 2 when Miami takes on the Buffalo Bills.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Malcolm Brown

After having a career-year in 2020 with the Los Angeles Rams, new Miami Dolphins running back Malcolm Brown had a quiet Week 1 performance against New England. Brown had 16 yards on 5 carries making him the Dolphins’ second-leading rusher. He also played 30% of offensive snaps, which was more than Salvon Ahmed.

However, the Dolphins will need him and the other running backs to step up because they will not win on Sunday with 74 rushing yards on 23 carries, which is averages out to 3.2 yards per carry.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Brown does not hold any fantasy value heading into Week 2. If Gaskin is a borderline RB2/FLEX play, then Brown is a player you can grab off of waivers.