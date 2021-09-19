Jaylen Waddle start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Miami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle made an immediate impact in Week 1 and looks to be another playmaker for second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Miami will need him in their Week 2 contest against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

The former Alabama standout ended up being the Dolphins’ second-leading receiver last Sunday against the New England Patriots. Waddle recorded 4 receptions (5 targets) for 61 yards and a touchdown inside the red zone. The 5-foot-10 wideout almost felt like forgotten rookie last Sunday with everybody talking about Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith, Ja’Marr Chase, and Trevor Lawrence.

Waddle will now be going up against a Bills’ defense that allowed 22.8 fantasy points and a touchdown to Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receivers last week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

I think Waddle definitely deserves a start in fantasy football this week. If Will Fuller plays on Sunday, then Waddle is a solid FLEX option.