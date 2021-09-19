DeVante Parker start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins are coming off a 17-16 victory over the New England Patriots, and they will likely have their hands full with a Buffalo Bills team that is vying for a win. DeVante Parker finished the game with four catches on 81 yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR DeVante Parker

There has been concern that Parker could be losing targets to rookie Jaylen Waddle, and eventually Will Fuller in the coming weeks. Parker and Waddle currently appear neck-and-neck with target share, but that could drastically change as the year goes on. It will be interesting to see who Tua Tagovailoa favors in the receiving corps, but seeing how Parker struggled to find much of a rapport last season without Ryan Fitzpatrick, don’t be surprised if he becomes somewhat of an afterthought in this offense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s difficult to trust Parker in fantasy lineups for the moment, as one week won’t give us much insight on who the Dolphins’ main weapon is going to be. For now, unless you are desperate for receiver help, Parker should be left on benches.