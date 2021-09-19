Mike Gesicki start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins have thrown us for a loop at the tight end position. Theoretically, entering Week 1, Mike Gesicki was their No. 1 tight end and Adam Shaheen was their No. 2 tight end. Shaheen was placed on the COVID-19 list, meaning more work for Durham Smythe and maybe Hunter Long.

However, in Week 1, Smythe ended up getting the most work and Long nearly matched Gesicki in snaps. Smythe played 38 snaps and caught one of two targets for nine yards. Gesicki played 21 snaps and caught neither of his two targets. Long played 18 snaps and was not targeted in the passing game.

The Dolphins were without left tackle Austin Jackson, instead starting rookie Liam Eichenberg. Dolphins beat writer Joe Schad suggested blocking was the bigger priority because of that and so Smythe, Long, and Cethan Carter all got more work than they would otherwise receiver.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

It would appear Austin Jackson will be back this week, which should mean Gesicki gets back in the mix after a Week 1 goose egg. It’s a good bet he gets on the board with some positive numbers, but he remains lower in the pecking order. The Dolphins will be without Will Fuller for a second straight week, but they still have Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker at receiver. Running back Myles Gaskin is also a capable pass-catcher.

Miami plays a Bills squad this week that is coming off a loss to the Steelers in an ugly matchup. Buffalo only gave up two receptions to the Steelers top two tight ends, but that game was more about defense. The Bills struggled overall, but still bring a solid defense to Miami.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You can sit Gesicki in most 12-team leagues, and he’s a low end TE1 option at best in 14-team leagues.