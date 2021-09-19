Elijah Moore start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Heading into the season, there were some high hopes for Elijah Moore, who many people were surprised was still on the board when the Jets drafted. He also made some big plays in the preseason.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Elijah Moore

In the season opener, Moore had just one reception for -1 yards. He did have four targets, which I expect to continue to increase throughout the season. Zach Wilson seems comfortable with Moore and it’s important for two rookies who have major roles on teams to have some chemistry.

The Patriots secondary is one of the best in the NFL just like their run defense. Against Miami, they allowed just 202 passing yards and forced an interception. Moore won't be covered by the top corners because both Corey Davis and Jamison Crowder will be playing.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The rookie receiver should sit on Sunday.