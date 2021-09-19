 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michael Carter start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Michael Carter ahead of the New York Jets Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots.

By Staff Writer and BenHall1
Michael Carter running the ball in the first half as the Philadelphia Eagles played the New York Jets in their final preseason game played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on August 27, 2021.

After a great college career, Michael Carter was one of the top running back prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft. All three backs for the Jets will be involved in the offense however. It will take a number of games before Carter is the lead back.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Michael Carter

In Week 1, Carter had four rushes for six yards. It wasn't an ideal day, however the rookie didn't have much opportunity. He also had one reception for 14 yards. Throughout the season, we will likely see Carter getting more and more carries as this will be the Jets number one running back in for the future.

The Patriots have one of the top run defenses in the NFL. The Patriots allowed 74 rushing yards on 23 carries against the Dolphins on Sunday. If the Jets want to win this game, they will need to have success in the passing game which is extremely unlikely.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Carter should sit for Week 2.

