Tevin Coleman start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Tevin Coleman ahead of the New York Jets Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots.

By Staff Writer and BenHall1
New York Jets defensive back Corey Ballentine (27) reacts with running back Tevin Coleman (23) after a defensive stop against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Coming into New York, the hope was that Tevin Coleman could show he still had gas left in the tank. He also can teach the rookie running back Michael Carter as he has a ton of experience.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Tevin Coleman

Coleman was the lead running back for the Jets during Week 1. The veteran had nine rushes for 24 yards. It was evident that this offense will not be running the ball too much. Ty Johnson and Michael Carter both had four carries each.

New England has a top-10 run defense in the NFL. While the Jets are banged up on the offensive line, the Patriots will be getting in the backfield handily.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Tevin Coleman should sit this week.

