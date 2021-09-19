Zach Wilson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

This season, the Jets start off with back-to-back divisional games. That is not easy for a rookie quarterback, especially for the situation in New York.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets QB Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson played okay in his NFL debut on Sunday. The rookie completed 20 passes for 259 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The Jets offensive line played terrible as they allowed six sacks. Left tackle Mekhi Becton also went down with an injury which will put him out for at least a month. Wilson will have a tough time on Sunday against a good Patriots defense.

The Patriots sacked Tua Tagovailoa twice on Sunday, however that number will increase on Sunday. The addition of Matthew Judon will have a major impact and this defense will be locked in trying to get their record back to even.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If on your roster, Wilson should sit.