Nelson Agholor start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets have one of the worse secondaries in all of the NFL. It looks like Nelson Agholor is going to be a big target in New England this year. This is a divisional matchup so the tensions will be high as well.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Nelson Agholor

Mac Jones seemed extremely comfortable throwing the ball to Agholor on Sunday. On seven targets, Agholor had five receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown. This was no surprise especially after what he did last year. It took a while for Las Vegas to start increasing his targets, however when they did, he started blowing up. The Patriots need him to continue to step up if they want to win the division.

Like stated before, the New York Jets secondary is one of the worst in all of the NFL. In last years matchup against the Jets, Agholor was targeted 11 times, but only had four receptions for 38 yards. Look for this to be a revenge game for Agholor in New York.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Against the Jets, Agholor should start in your lineup.