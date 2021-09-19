 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nelson Agholor start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Nelson Agholor ahead of the New England Patriots Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets.

By Staff Writer and BenHall1
New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates with New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) after scoring a touch down against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets have one of the worse secondaries in all of the NFL. It looks like Nelson Agholor is going to be a big target in New England this year. This is a divisional matchup so the tensions will be high as well.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Nelson Agholor

Mac Jones seemed extremely comfortable throwing the ball to Agholor on Sunday. On seven targets, Agholor had five receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown. This was no surprise especially after what he did last year. It took a while for Las Vegas to start increasing his targets, however when they did, he started blowing up. The Patriots need him to continue to step up if they want to win the division.

Like stated before, the New York Jets secondary is one of the worst in all of the NFL. In last years matchup against the Jets, Agholor was targeted 11 times, but only had four receptions for 38 yards. Look for this to be a revenge game for Agholor in New York.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Against the Jets, Agholor should start in your lineup.

