Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Heading into this season, it was known that the fantasy situation with New England’s tight end’s would be difficult because they were two of the top fantasy tight end’s and now they’re on the same team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TEs Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry

Between the two, Jonnu Smith had more targets, receptions, and yards in Sunday’s matchup against the Dolphins. Smith finished the game with five catches for 42 yards. Hunter Henry had three catches for 31 yards. Something else that separates Smith from Henry is that they will get him involved on end arounds and plays like that because of his speed. Even in Tennessee, he was always a scoring threat when they would hand the ball off to him.

The Jets are one of the worst secondaries in all of the NFL. However, they did a good job of limiting the tight ends in Carolina on Sunday. Ian Thomas and Dan Arnold had a combined three receptions for 23 yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You should start Jonnu Smith and sit Hunter Henry.