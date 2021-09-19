Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots group of pass catchers is not filled with elite playmakers, but the passing game performed well in Mac Jones’ NFL debut. In a 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins, he threw the ball often to Jakobi Meyers, who will look to increased his yards per catch heading into Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers

Meyers finished with a team-high nine targets and caught six passes for 44 yards. The only wide receiver on the team with better numbers was Nelson Agholor, who had five receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown. It’s going to be difficult to predict who will lead the Patriots wide receivers every week without a true No. 1 guy. Jones threw the ball to plenty of New England pass catchers in Week 1, and that’s likely going to continue. On Sunday, the Patriots will get the New York Jets, which allowed 279 yards through the air to Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers passing game last weekend.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Meyers is the lone Patriots wide receiver worth being entered into fantasy lineups in Week 2, but he is still a No. 4 wide receiver to this point. If he can continue to receive a high volume of targets from Jones, Meyers could be more of a fantasy option moving forward.