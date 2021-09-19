Rhamondre Stevenson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots likely would be 1-0 heading into this weekend if not for fumbles in their 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Damien Harris’ turnover likely cost the Patriots the win, but Rhamondre Stevenson’s fumble is inexcusable in Bill Belichick’s world. We’ll see how much work he gets in Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson had just one carry for two yards in his first NFL game and lost a fumble on a nine-yard reception in the first quarter. He never touched the ball again the rest of the game. Harris fumbled in the red zone as the Patriots were threatening for the game-winning score, so we’ll see what the doghouse situation looks like in this backfield as New England looks ahead to Week 2. The Patriots will face the New York Jets, which allowed 98 yards on 21 carries to Christian McCaffrey.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Stevenson should be nowhere near a fantasy lineup in Week 2. He turned the ball over in just two touches in his NFL debut, and that’s not something this coaching staff is going to tolerate. Stevenson is not worth the risk in this spot.