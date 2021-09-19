Damien Harris start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots will need a good running game to help their new rookie quarterback Mac Jones this season, and Damien Harris is off to a good start aside from a crucial fumble. We’ll see what his workload will look like following a 17-16 season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins at home.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Damien Harris

Harris rushed for exactly 100 yards on 23 carries during the NFL’s opening weekend for an average of 4.3 yards per carry. Unfortunately, he never found his way into the end zone for an even better fantasy day and fumbled inside the red zone as the Patriots were driving in for a potential game-winning score. Harris was also targeted three times and finished with two receptions for 17 yards, but that is fellow running back James White’s role. The Patriots will head on the road to take on the New York Jets, which allowed 98 yards on 21 carries to Christian McCaffrey in Week 1.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Harris can be looked at as a No. 3 running back from a fantasy perspective this weekend. There is potential for Bill Belichick to reduce his role due to the game-ending fumble, so this could be a risky play.