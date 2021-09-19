Mac Jones start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots appear to have found their quarterback of the future in the post-Tom Brady era with Mac Jones, who played well in the first game of his NFL career. New England fell short in Week 1 in a 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins, but there is plenty of promise for the Patriots new quarterback.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones

Jones threw for 281 yards and a touchdown, completing 29 of 39 yards and did not commit any turnovers. He found Nelson Agholor for 72 yards and a touchdown on five receptions and seven targets. Jones does not have a ton of great pass-catching options in this offense, so we’ll see if he can develop chemistry with his receivers to continue to increase his ceiling. He will go up against a New York Jets defense that allowed Sam Darnold to complete 24 of 35 passes for 279 yards with a touchdown pass.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jones is a low-end quarterback No. 2 from a fantasy perspective in his first road start this weekend. He should remain out of fantasy lineups till he can show quality performances on a consistent basis. Rookie quarterbacks can be very boom or bust, and there are plenty of other options worth starting in front of him.