George Kittle start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

While other injuries garnered more attention in 2020, few had a larger on-field impact than George Kittle’s. The superstar tight end did return near the end of that season, but he now has a clean bill of health. Accordingly, the San Francisco 49ers offense can again operate at its highest level.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers TE George Kittle

Kittle had a quiet day by his standards last week, seeing just five targets and turning them into four catches for 78 yards. Of course, the game state largely dictated the lack of work, as the 49ers led for virtually the entire contest. While the Philadelphia Eagles could yield plenty of points in Week 2, they probably won’t fall as far behind as the Lions did.

Accordingly, Kittle should see more targets, especially in the red zone. Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hasn’t targeted anymore more in that area of the field over the past two years despite the All-Pro tight end missing exactly half of the 2020 season. Kittle also remains the most dangerous player at his position in the open field, giving him the realistic potential for a long score in Philly this weekend.

No matter how the 49ers deploy Kittle, he should have a more typical stat line at the end of the game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start George Kittle as a TE1.