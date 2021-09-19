Quez Watkins start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles got off to a strong start in 2021, thumping the Falcons 32-6 in Week 1. Jalen Hurts was the star of the game, throwing for 264 yards and three scores and adding another 62 yards on the ground. Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell added 111 rushing yards in a game that saw the Eagles pull away in the second half.

The Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, with San Francisco coming off a 41-33 shootout win over the Lions. It’s notable that the 49ers led 41-17 with 5:44 left in the game, so it’s up to you to decide if what they gave up was garbage time stats, legit, or what. Regardless, the 49ers defense struggled late and presents some opportunities for the Eagles passing game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR Quez Watkins

Devonta Smith had six receptions on eight targets for 71 yards and Jalen Reagor caught all six of his targets for 49 yards, with both players finding the end zone. Quez Watkins was the clear No. 3 receiver, catching all three targets for 23 yards and playing the third most snaps among wide receivers.

The Eagles face a 49ers defense that was gashed on defense, but it was primarily by non-receivers. The Lions’ top three pass catchers were tight end T.J. Hockenson and running backs D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. They each had eight receptions, with Kalif Raymond the top receiver with three receptions on four targets. This could be a big game more for Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz than for the wide receivers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Watkins is the clear No. 3 receiver, and possibly the fifth or sixth pass catching option on this Eagles roster. You can sit Watkins this week.