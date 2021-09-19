Deebo Samuel start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

While another prominent San Francisco 49ers wide receiver seemed to fall out of favor in Week 1, Deebo Samuel enjoyed a resurgence. With a favorable matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles coming this Sunday, Samuel looks to cement himself as the No. 1 wideout for the 49ers.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

After a mostly lost 2020 campaign, Samuel looked no worse for wear in last week’s opener. The third-year pro played more than any other wideout on the team, checking in at 46 snaps (84% of the 49ers’ offensive total). He turned those opportunities into nine catches for 189 receiving yards and a touchdown, easily his most productive outing in his young NFL career.

Samuel should again see plenty of action against a mostly suspect Eagles secondary. While he might not see 12 targets again, he might see some touches out of the backfield (he had zero in Week 1). 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan loves moving the versatile Samuel around, and Philly doesn’t have an obvious counterpunch.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Deebo Samuel as a WR2.