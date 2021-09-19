Brandon Aiyuk start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

In one of the bigger surprises of the weekend, 2020 first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk saw little action during the San Francisco 49ers’ opener against the Detroit Lions. Aiyuk, who comes off a solid rookie season, suddenly looks like a liability for fantasy managers who likely spent fairly high draft capital to acquire him. Will the wide receiver stay in a reserve role or will he return to prominence in San Francisco?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

Whether because of a hamstring injury that hampered him during training camp or other issues, Aiyuk has fallen to the back of the 49ers’ depth chart at wide receiver. The former first-round pick played 26 snaps from scrimmage during last Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions but did not register a target. Meanwhile, former undrafted wideout Trent Sherfield out-snapped and out-targeted him while catching his first touchdown.

The 49ers haven’t exactly dispelled the notion that Aiyuk remains in the dog house and, until proven otherwise, fantasy managers should treat him accordingly. Aiyuk possesses impressive physical talent and skill and could return to a prominent role in the offense, but we need to see it first.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Brandon Aiyuk.