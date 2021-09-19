Elijah Mitchell start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Few fantasy managers outside of the Bay Area thought much about Elijah Mitchell before last Sunday. The sixth-round rookie moved into a featured role following an unfortunately timed knee injury to starting running back Raheem Mostert. Now, with Mostert on injured reserve, Mitchell has the chance to lock down the job for the foreseeable future.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell

Even if not for Mostert’s injury, Mitchell would have played some snaps last week. However, after the former on the shelf, the latter ended up playing 35 snaps (64% of the 49ers’ total on offense that day). The undersized JaMycal Hasty also saw some work (16 snaps), but Mitchell controlled the backfield from that point forward.

The 49ers will probably leave most of the backfield work to Mitchell unless his play dictates otherwise. Fellow rookie Trey Sermon will probably avoid the inactive list this week, but he shouldn’t cut into Mitchell’s snaps too significantly.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Elijah Mitchell as a FLEX.