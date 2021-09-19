Trey Sermon start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers appeared to announce the future of their offensive backfield during the 2021 NFL Draft, trading up to select Ohio State running back Trey Sermon in the third round. As of yet, Sermon has not carved out a niche for himself in the backfield rotation, but that could change as soon as this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Trey Sermon

The 49ers left Sermon inactive for Week 1’s tilt with the Detroit Lions, a sign that the rookie has plenty of work ahead before Kyle Shanahan and the coaching staff will trust him. Sermon also spent the preseason near the back of the rotation, so his current status shouldn’t come as a shock to fantasy managers.

Still, the situation in San Francisco has changed since Shanahan made inactive decisions last Sunday. Raheem Mostert, the team’s starting running back, suffered a season-ending knee injury, moving Elijah Mitchell into the starting job and pushing Sermon into a reserve role. A sermon shouldn’t expect to see a ton of work initially. But if he plays well in his limited snaps during Week 2’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, Sermon could soon see meaningful action from a fantasy perspective.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Trey Sermon.