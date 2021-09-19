Trey Lance start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Trey Lance era has not yet arrived in the Bay Area, but the rookie quarterback took a step in that direction last week with his first NFL touchdown pass. Will that push San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan toward making the change, or will Lance remain a part-time player for the foreseeable future?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Trey Lance

Lance played just four snaps in his NFL regular-season debut, though he did plenty with that limited opportunity. The No. 3 overall pick ran three times and passed once, completing a 5-yard pass to Trent Sherfield for his first touchdown. Shanahan continues to deflect questions about his plans for Lance and starter Jimmy Garoppolo. It seems both will see work, at least until the rookie takes over the job fully.

But that moment hasn’t arrived quite yet. Accordingly, Lance shouldn’t sniff the starting lineup in fantasy leagues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Trey Lance.