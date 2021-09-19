Jalen Hurts start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles are cruising into Week 2 of the NFL season with a 1-0 record. Ahead of a tough test against the San Francisco 49ers, we’ll see if Jalen Hurts can continue to turn heads around the NFL after a brilliant performance last week against the Atlanta Falcons.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

If you are somebody that selected Hurts as a flier at the mid-to-late point of fantasy drafts, it appears that you may have struck gold. Not only did the 23-year-old quarterback throw for 264 yards and three touchdowns in his first start of the season, he also worked efficiently on the ground, racking up 62 rushing yards on 7 carries. Hurts’ ability to escape pressure in the pocket is highly encouraging, but not as much as how he’s able to create plays on the run.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Mind you, Hurts and the Eagles didn’t start their season off against a particularly stout defense in the Falcons, who are a season removed from giving up the most fantasy points to QBs next to the Detroit Lions. It appears they are heading in that direction yet again. However, the Eagles offense looked terrific to begin what was initially believed to be a “rebuilding season.” As long as there are no surprises on the injury report before kickoff, Hurts is a QB that must be in lineups for his dual threat upside.