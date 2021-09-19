Miles Sanders start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

One of the best things that fans yearn to see on Sundays is success moving the ball downfield. The Eagles had a nice mix of offense in their 32-6 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, but what fantasy managers likely wanted to see most was the team’s starting running back collecting yardage on the ground and through the air. Miles Sanders did just that.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Miles Sanders

Sanders’ 15 carries for 74 yards rushing, and four catches for 39 yards was enough to seal a commanding win for the Eagles. It appears that the third-year ball carrier is set for another rich campaign. Even when Philly rubs up against much more dangerous opponents, such as the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Nick Sirianni’s game plan will feature Sanders.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Growing immensely as a pass-catcher since being drafted in the second round of the 2019 draft, Sanders will undoubtedly give volume to fantasy lineups. With a running quarterback, young receiving corps, and superior offensive line, it’s a safe bet that Sanders will be a must-start RB until further notice. The only mild concern: He may wind up surrendering some work to Kenneth Gainwell, after making the most of his nine carries against the Falcons.