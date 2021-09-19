Jalen Reagor start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Following a disappointing rookie campaign, Jalen Reagor is off to a promising start for the Philadelphia Eagles. His six catches for 49 yards is definitely something to build on ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR Jalen Reagor

The Eagles finished 4-11-1 a year ago, and much of the flak landed on the No. 21 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. It’s well documented that Reagor has been viewing this season as an opportunity to prove his talent, and ultimately how valuable he can be for this offense. With DeVonta Smith handling WR1 duties, more opportunities could be presented to Reagor in the coming weeks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Reagor caught every pass that was thrown his way last Sunday. The only question is, how much will Smith’s presence on the field affect Reagor’s fantasy production? For this week at least, it will be Smith that gathers the most attention against the 49ers, which leaves an opening for another offensive weapon to take advantage. Reagor might be the one.