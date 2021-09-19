Dallas Goedert, Zach Ertz start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles situation at tight end hasn’t been fully resolved. However, we have been getting a little more clarity over who the team will be moving forward with.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles TES Dallas Goedert, Zach Ertz

Dallas Goedert, as expected, scored his first touchdown of the season on four catches for 42 yards. These aren’t necessarily eye-popping numbers for fantasy tight ends, but for Goedert, this means that he is only going up from here. Zach Ertz, on the other hand, should be left on waiver wires for the moment.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Goedert is looking like a primary target, outside of DeVonta Smith. If last week was any indication, his skill at tight end gives him a solid chance to score even when the Eagles are not in the redzone. It seems that Goedert is a reliable fantasy option for the moment, and is someone that should be a starter in any format if you don’t own the Kelces or Wallers of the world.