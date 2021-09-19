Kenny Gainwell start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

In his official NFL debut on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, rookie running back Kenny Gainwell rushed nine times for 37 yards and one touchdown. Head coach Nick Sirianni kept Gainwell in for 24 snaps, while fourth-year receiving back Boston Scott played mostly on special teams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Kenny Gainwell

There was a lot of buzz when the Eagles selected Gainwell late in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and for good reason. With such uncertainty at running back during the preseason, Gainwell made the final roster over names like Jordan Howard and Kerryon Johnson. Obviously the Eagles see something in him where they trust him with the ball inside the goal line, but it’ll be interesting to see how the Eagles approach a much better defensive front against the 49ers in Week 2.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

What makes Gainwell such an appealing fantasy weapon? For starters, he is currently running behind one of the best offensive lines in football. Gainwell’s lone touchdown last week was built off tremendous blocking that essentially allowed him to waltz into the endzone. The Eagles will be calling on him a decent amount, especially since it seems he has passed Scott in the backfield rotation. Bear in mind, Gainwell’s value is nothing more than flex level while Sanders is available.