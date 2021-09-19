DeVonta Smith start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

DeVonta Smith wasted no time on Sunday, catching the first touchdown on the first catch of his NFL career. Smith’s six catches on eight targets for 71 yards finally made it clear. He is without a doubt the franchise receiver of the Philadelphia Eagles. Which unfortunately means, he is going to begin drawing the expected attention from opposing defenses.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

It’s no surprise that Jalen Hurts is connecting with Smith this early. The two Alabama products have gotten more than enough reps together in practice, and it’s been spoken about for weeks how strong their relationship is as teammates. Now that we’ve seen what they can do in a professional game, the case could be made that Smith will be in the running for Offensive Rookie of the Year if he keeps it going.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

While Smith is still slightly resting on boom-or-bust radar, there is little concern about his target share moving forward. We’ll see if the Heisman winner can show out two weeks in a row, but there is no debating that he’ll be the first weapon that Hurts looks for, with the exception of tight end Dallas Goedert.