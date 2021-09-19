Aaron Rodgers start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Following one of the worst starts of Aaron Rodgers’ career, the Green Bay Packers draw the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field in prime time. The winner of Monday’s matchup will take at least a share of the NFC North lead.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

By any measure, Rodgers delivered one of the worst performances of his career during Week 1’s loss to the New Orleans Saints. The reigning MVP managed just 15 completions on 28 attempts for 133 yards, no touchdowns, and two picks. While one of those interceptions might have resulted from an unfortunately timed hit below the belt, the other simply rates as a bad throw from a quarterback known for avoiding such mistakes. More damning still, the Packers’ next touchdown will be their first of the 2021 season.

However, history suggests a strong bounce-back performance awaits the Packers on Monday. Since Matt LaFleur took over as head coach in 2019, the team has only lost by 25 or more points twice before Week 1’s blowout to the Saints. In both instances, Rodgers responded by throwing four touchdowns the following week. Given the state of the Lions’ secondary — Jeff Okudah ruptured his Achilles tendon last Sunday — Rodgers should rebound with another fine performance.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Aaron Rodgers as a QB1.