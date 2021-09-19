Aaron Jones start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

While Aaron Rodgers garnered most of the criticism for the way the Green Bay Packers offense performed in the season opener, another Aaron did little better. Aaron Jones, in his first game after signing a lucrative multiyear extension back in March, barely touched the ball during the team’s blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints. He looks to rebound against a vulnerable Detroit Lions defense on Monday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB Aaron Jones

The Week 1 numbers don’t look pretty for Jones. He finished with five carries for 9 yards and two catches for another 13 yards, far from the production most expected. In his defense, the Packers barely attempted to run the ball after falling behind early, and the coaching staff pulled Jones along with several other key starters in the fourth quarter with the outcome sealed.

Jones should have better luck against the Lions, who gave up 127 yards and two scores on just 22 rush attempts in last weekend’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Packers, who run a similar offense and have at least comparable talent along the offensive line and in the backfield, should rebound nicely in the box score.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Aaron Jones as an RB1 in all formats.