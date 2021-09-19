AJ Dillon start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

After a blowout loss in Week 1, the Green Bay Packers will try to rebound against the Detroit Lions on Monday night. AJ Dillon, perhaps the Packers’ only effective offensive skill-position player in the season opener, looks to build on a promising start to the 2021 season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB A.J. Dillon

While teammate Aaron Jones barely made a dent in the New Orleans Saints defense in Week 1, Dillon looked comparatively dominant. The Packers only gave him four carries, but he produced 19 yards and seemed to put the Saints in the only uncomfortable position they faced all game. While Jones will remain the lead back for the foreseeable future, Dillon’s efficient play could lead to more opportunities this season.

That might well begin with the Lions on Monday. Three of Detroit’s top front-seven defenders appear on the practice report this week and, even if all of them suit up, their injuries could compromise them. Given Dillon’s size and strength — 6-foot, 247 pounds — brutalizing a weakened defensive front could yield significant gains and open up the rest of the offense.

Still, the Packers typically give the lion’s share of the backfield work to Jones. Until they demonstrate a new approach, starting Dillon carries significant risk.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit AJ Dillon.