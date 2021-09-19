Davante Adams start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Like the rest of the Green Bay Packers’ offensive personnel, Davante Adams had a quiet season opener against the New Orleans Saints. Adams, who led the NFL in touchdowns and ranked first in per-game yardage last season, seemed like an afterthought for the first time in recent memory. Fortunately for the All-Pro wide receiver, he draws an undermanned Detroit Lions defense in Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Davante Adams

Given the overall performance of the Packers offense in Week 1, Adams didn’t make out too poorly. He finished with five catches on seven targets for 56 yards, most of which came on a 31-yard reception during the waning moments of the first half. The All-Pro wideout likely would have added another reception or two in the fourth quarterback, but the lopsided score pushed Green Bay to bench most of their starters, Adams included.

Regardless, Adams looks well-positioned for a strong bounce-back game against the Lions. The secondary will play without No. 1 corner Jeff Okudah (ruptured Achilles tendon) and has largely struggled to contain Adams in the past. The Packers might lean more on their running game given the matchup, but Adams should still see his share of targets, including some on shot plays.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Davante Adams as a WR1 in all formats.