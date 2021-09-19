Marquez Valdes-Scantling start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers’ offensive struggles in Week 1 impacted all of their key skill-position players. That included Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who did not see his typical number of deep-shot targets and did not reach the end zone. Fortunately for Valdes-Scantling and the Packers, they draw the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Even playing opposite of an All-Pro wide receiver like Davante Adams, Valdes-Scantling provides the Packers offense with something unique: elite vertical speed. Head coach and offensive play-caller Matt LaFleur dials up deep shots, many off play-action, that utilize Valdes-Scantling’s wheels and make him a viable fantasy option even if his target share doesn’t typically rival that of the team’s No. 1 wideout (though it did in Week 1).

Still, the Packers did not seem in sync during their season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints, and Valdes-Scantling’s production suffered accordingly. He should bounce back against an undermanned Lions secondary, but that doesn’t mean he’ll have a stellar box score at the end of the game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Marquez Valdes-Scantling.