Robert Tonyan start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Much like the rest of the Green Bay Packers, Robert Tonyan had a disappointing season opener. A week later, the talented tight end draws an undermanned defense at home, setting the stage for a better showing in Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers TE Robert Tonyan

Few of the Packers’ skill-position players registered meaningful numbers during the team’s season-opening, blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints. That includes Tonyan, who finished the day with two catches for eight yards on just four targets.

Tonyan, one of the breakout stars from the 2020 season, appeared destined for regression this year. However, those numbers seem low for a player that shined during training camp and expects to become a bigger part of the Packers’ passing game. To some degree, fantasy managers should just toss out Week 1 and project him forward as they otherwise would.

Against the Detroit Lions, that should mean a decent showing. Tonyan scored on the Lions defense in each of the last two matchups, and Detroit’s injury report suggests that the unit will have a hard time stopping the tight end this time around. The Packers’ game plan figures to lean on the ground attack more than last week, and that will limit Tonyan’s targets. Still, he should bounce back in Week 2.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Robert Tonyan as a low-end TE1.