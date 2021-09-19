Texans RBs: Start or sit advice in Week 2 fantasy football

The Texans have plenty of running backs to choose from, but Mark Ingram ended up leading the Way in Week 1. The texans backfield as a whole had a big 40 touches, while non-running backs for the team had 18. That kind of usage is what the team would like to see often, as it would probably mean they have a lead or are close.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RBs Mark Ingram, Phillip Lindsay, David Johnson

Ingram saw a huge 26 carries against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He totaled 85 rushing yards and scored a touchdown. At 3.27 yards per carry, it wasn’t the most efficient day, but with a good lead, the defense knew Ingram was going to get the ball more often than not.

Phillip Lindsay ran the ball eight times for 25 yards and a touchdown, while David Johnson carried the ball three times for 10 yards and caught 3-of-4 targets for 18 yards and a touchdown. So all three of the backs scored a touchdown in Week 1.

This week they take on a Cleveland Browns team that is much, much better than the Jaguars and the chance that they get a big lead and Ingram runs the ball 26 times is slim. If they trail the whole game, there’s a real chance that David Johnson ends up leading the team in work if they get into come from behind mode.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Ingram is a flex start in non-PPR leagues.

Johnson is a flex start in PPR leagues.

Lindsay is a sit in all leagues.