49ers RBs: Start or sit advice in Week 2 fantasy football

The San Francisco 49ers lost running back Raheem Mostert to a knee injury in Week 1 and the back informed the NFL world he would not be returning this season. In the season-opener after Mostert went down, Elijah Mitchell became the clear No. 1 back with JaMycal Hasty getting work behind him.

Mitchell played 35 snaps while Hasty played 16. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk played 20 in his usual array of roles. In a bit of an upset, 2021 third round pick Trey Sermon was a healthy scratch for the game.

Since Sunday, the 49ers have signed free agent running back Kerryon Johnson to their practice squad and claimed Trenton Cannon off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RBs Elijah Mitchell, Trey Sermon, JaMycal Hasty, Trenton Cannon, Kerryon Johnson

Johnson is the more high profile name, but Cannon is the one that impacts fantasy to some degree. Cannon likely won’t see much work anytime soon, but he’s on the 53-man roster while Johnson is simply on the practice squad. The addition of Cannon does not bode well for Sermon working his way out of the doghouse at the moment.

Sermon is a third round pick who came with high expectations as a perfect fit for Kyle Shanahan and Bobby Turner’s rushing attack. He’ll likely get back in their good graces at some point, but for Week 2, it doesn’t seem like we should expect to see much of him.

Hasty got a goal-line run and had a 15-yard reception last week, but it was the Elijah Mitchell show. And we can expect that to continue this week when the 49ers face the Eagles.

It’s a quality matchup this week. Philadelphia gave up 124 yards on the ground to Atlanta last week, and 110 of the yards came in the first half before the game turned into a blowout. Philadelphia ranked 19th in rush defense DVOA last week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Elijah Mitchell is an RB2 and maybe even a fringe RB1. If he has another solid game, he could lock down this starting job for the near future.

Don’t unload Trey Sermon yet. He’s in the doghouse and you won’t be starting him anytime soon, but he’s talented and will get an opportunity at some point.

JaMycal Hasty and Trenton Cannon are backups who will occasionally spell Mitchell, but won’t start unless injuries provide an opportunity.

Kerryon Johnson is a practice squad body that at most would join Hasty and Cannon as backups to spell the starter.