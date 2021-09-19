Jets RBs: Start or sit advice in Week 2 fantasy football

The New York Jets have three running backs who get touches and against the Panthers in Week 1, they put up 2.4, 3.0, and 3.6 PPR fantasy points. That’s not going to cut it. The question is, will one back be able to free themself from the crowd in Week 2 and as the season progresses?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RBs Tevin Coleman, Michael Carter, Ty Johnson

Last week Coleman led the team with nine carries and 24 rushing yards, but played on just 17 snaps. The rookie Carter had one less snap with 16 and had four carries for six yards and two targets, which he caught one of for 14 yards. The leader in snaps was Johnson, who doubled up the group with 35. He was used more in passing down situations, as he led the backs with three targets, but only caught one for 13 yards and rushed four times for 15 yards.

That’s a roundabout way of saying that not one back had over nine touches and unless that changes, none will be worth starting in fantasy.

This week the Jets take on the Patriots, who Myles Gaskins actually looked good against, but didn’t get all that many touches. In the end, it will continue to come back to usage. Will one of these backs see more work this week? It’s possible, but there doesn’t seem to be any inkling as to who that could be. The rookie Carter has the most draft capital and the team would like to see him earn more work, but Johnson has a nice athletic profile and they trusted him to pass block a lot last week. They are the two I would keep an eye on while Coleman is someone I’d drop in all leagues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit all three until one shows they can be trusted.