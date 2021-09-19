Allen Lazard start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers’ suboptimal showing in the season opener has shined a spotlight on their various skill-position players entering Week 2. That includes Allen Lazard, who barely registered in the box score last Sunday and will need to do considerably more this Monday in order to remain fantasy relevant.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Allen Lazard

Like the Packers’ other non-Davante Adams wideouts, Lazard barely made a dent in the New Orleans Saints defense last weekend, garnering just four targets and catching two for 16 combined yards. Lazard doesn’t typically have a huge share of Green Bay’s passing game, but he doesn’t often finish with such a meager stat line.

And while Monday’s matchup with an undermanned Detroit Lions secondary offers upside for a rebound, Lazard might still see few targets. The Packers have clearly prioritized Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (the two combined for 15 targets in Week 1) and tight end Robert Tonyan can expect to see his target share increase this week. Lazard can make up the difference in the red zone, but even there Aaron Rodgers prefers to look for Adams and Tonyan.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Allen Lazard.