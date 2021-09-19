Jared Goff start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

It’s going to be a long, difficult season for the Detroit Lions. However, place-holder quarterback Jared Goff still managed to turn in a decent outing last week when it comes to fantasy football scoring, and he enters a Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers with some fantasy appeal.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions QB Jared Goff

After an early touchdown pass, Goff threw a pick six in the first half of last week’s game against the Lions. However, he did manage to rack up nearly 30 fantasy points thanks to a heavy volume of garbage time work with his team trailing. Goff finished the day with 338 passing yards, three touchdown and one interception, while completing more than 66 percent of his passes.

His pass completion rate is thanks to a hefty load of targets to running backs D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams along with tight end T.J. Hockenson. They’ll likely follow a similar script this week, especially with No. 1 receiver Tyrell Williams ruled out for this game. This won’t always be the case, but Goff is a decent streaming option this week if you’re hurting for quarterback help.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Jared Goff.