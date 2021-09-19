D’Andre Swift start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

One look at the Detroit Lions and you might not think there’s much fantasy football help to be found there. However, running back D’Andre Swift is a player who very much belongs in lineups, something he proved with a productive outing last week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB D’Andre Swift

Swift tied with tight end T.J. Hockenson for the team lead in passing targets with 11 throws from quarterback Jared Goff. He caught eight of those passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. Swift added another 11 carries 39 rushing yards, giving him a solid fantasy score on the day.

The Lions leaned heavily on their running backs and tight end to lead the passing game, and trailing by double digits, they were doing a lot of throwing in the second half of last week’s game. That’s unlikely to change this week in a Monday night game against the Packers, setting up Swift for another solid outing.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start D’Andre Swift.